Local orthodontist gives Christmas cheer to children in a very special way

RICHLAND, WA - A local orthodontist is giving back this holiday season. Dr. Scott Ostler used movies to raise up to $3,000 to help buy presents for kids this Christmas.

It's a holiday tradition for Dr. Ostler and his staff at Ostler Orthodontics. For the past six years, Scott Ostler has made it his goal to give back to the community where he was born and raised. So how did he do it?

He bought a bunch of movie theatre tickets and then rented the theatres out so kids could go see the new movie "Moana". He was selling the tickets at his office for five dollars, and every ticket bought, he matched with his own five dollars. This year it added up $3,000.

His staff then headed over to Columbia Center Mall to pick a stack of angels from their giving tree...and then it was time to start shopping for 75 children. This annual holiday tradition is close to Dr. Ostler's heart because he knows what it's like to not have a special Christmas.

"When you have, and you see people who don't have, it's great to give back," said Ostler. "I grew up and I didn't have a lot when I grew up, so it's kind of fun now that I have something to give it back and see other people's lives have fun with that."

The Salvation Army is going to head over to Dr. Ostler's office to pick up all of the toys for the kids and then they will deliver them to the children on Christmas day.

Dr. Ostler doesn't just give back to the community around the holidays. He partners with local middle school basketball teams and for every basket they score, he donates a dollar to their sports program. Over the years, he's donated up to $50,000 to local schools.