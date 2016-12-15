Chiawana Booster Club plans fundraiser for injured student

PASCO, WA - Two weeks ago a Chiawana High School student was severely injured in a car accident while she was driving to school.

With her family’s blessing, the Chiawana Booster Club and Chiawana Leadership program are hosting a silent auction fundraiser to help offset some of the costs associated with her extended stay at a Seattle-area hospital.

The silent auction is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, during the girls’ and boys’ basketball double-header against Walla Walla at the Chiawana High School gymnasium.

The items will be set up on tables outside the gym, and the silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until halftime of the boys’ basketball game.

More than 20 items have been donated from local businesses. Some of the items up for auction include an autographed football and fan pack from the Seattle Seahawks, a two-night stay at a local bed and breakfast, and gift certificates to Viera’s Bakery, Classic Cuts Barbershop, A Top Knot Salon and Illusions Salon.

All of the proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to the family to help with the student’s medical costs.