Santa and his elf visit Head Start students around the area

RICHLAND, WA - Santa is coming early for hundreds of preschool children around the area as Energy Northwest, with the financial help of its employees, are putting on eleven parties today and tomorrow at local Head Start schools with a couple special visitors coming by.

Santa Claus has been making his way to the different parties to hand out presents to each of the kids with the help of one of his elves. The Head Start's program instructors say a little giving for each of the program's kids can do a lot of good.

"It's amazing to have them come every year to do this," said Jennifer White-Crane, Lead Teacher Advocate. "This is my twenty-third year of this, and it's great for the kids...it's wonderful."

This annual gift-giving program for 36 years now, today Santa and his elf were in Richland, and tomorrow Santa will be visiting Head Start students in Pasco.