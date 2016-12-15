Snow Route Alert issued for city of Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Snow Route Alert issued for city of Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Please be aware that a Snow Route Alert has been issued by the City of Yakima.  This Snow Route Alert will remain in effect overnight.

This Snow Route Alert is being issued as part of a series of steps being taken by the City of Yakima to more efficiently and effectively get streets cleared of snow as quickly as possible, particularly streets in the downtown core.  The remnants of last night’s snowfall are still visible on some city streets and can cause traffic hazards.  This Snow Route Alert will allow crews to focus on areas where snow and slush remain and remove as much as possible.

A key part of the Snow Route Alert protocol is to let car owners know they need to move their vehicles from designated snow routes.  The City is requiring car owners to remove their vehicles from snow routes by no later than 8:00 p.m. today.

The snow routes are primarily centered in the downtown core.  Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any City public parking lot.

Cars that are not removed from designated snow routes can be towed and their owners fined up to $50 per violation.

The blue roads as shown on the map indicate the area in which the snow alert has been issued.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   