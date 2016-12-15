Kennewick city crews working to keep driving conditions safe

KENNEWICK, WA - The latest winter storm may be over, but the cleanup continues. Last night, Kennewick got four and a half inches of snow and other places got even more. Today, city crews have been working to make sure that driving conditions are safe for everyone.

It’s a before, during and after process. When maintenance crews with the city of Kennewick know a winter storm is coming, they make sure they're as prepared as possible before the snowfall.

"We went out and we pre-treated all the roads with salt," said Paul Gaffey, maintenance with the city of Kennewick.

Then the snow hits. Paul Gaffey told us that crews first go to the busiest roads and intersections, then the school zones, and finally they try to hit all of the residential areas.

"We want to do everything we can do keep pedestrian safety, vehicular traffic safety, as well as ourselves," said Gaffey.

With four inches of snow hitting Kennewick last night, the crews tag-teamed the roads today to make sure they don't miss any spots.

"Right now I'm running 200 pounds of salt every lane mile," said Gaffey.

To make sure roads stay in good condition, seven crews are rotating on a 24-hour shift. In a 12-hour day, crews plow up to 100 miles of streets.