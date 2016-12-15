Yakima to open new spay and neuter clinic tomorrow

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima is opening its new and much-needed spay and neuter clinic tomorrow.

The new clinic, which is located at the Humane Society, will be the first high volume, high quality, low cost spay and neuter clinic in Yakima County.

The clinic has been three years in the making, and cost a quarter million dollars to build with money raised privately and with grants.

With this new clinic, the Humane Society hopes to perform 7,500 spay and neuter procedures each year, which will be very beneficial to our region.

"We know that spay and neuter increases pets' lengths of life an average of 2 to 5 years," said Dr. Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Medical Director at the clinic, "so not only are we helping them not reproduce and contribute to the over population problem, we are actually helping pets stay in their homes longer."

Surgeries will be provided at a reduced price for qualified pet owners, shelter pets at the Humane Society, local rescue partners, and feral cats.

Tomorrow, the clinic will be having its ribbon cutting at noon, and to make an appointment all you have to do is call their main office at 509-426-2460.

As a reminder, the new clinic is not located at the Humane Society, but at 106 South 6th Avenue near downtown.