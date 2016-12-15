Teri Kessie named Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning

PASCO, WA - At their regular meeting tonight, December 15th, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Teri Kessie as the next Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning at Educational Service District 123 in Pasco. Ms. Kessie will begin in this new role on July 1st, 2017, following the retirement of JoAnn Henderson.

Teri Kessie joined ESD 123 in July 2013 as the Director of Student and School Success. In her current position, Ms. Kessie has led the ESD's efforts in the Teacher / Principal Evaluation Program (TPEP), school improvement, Common Core, and a variety of other projects. Prior to her experience at the ESD, Ms. Kessie gained regional respect for her leadership as the principal of Chiawana High School from 2007 to 2013.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead the ESD teaching and learning department as we work together to positively impact learning for the 73,000 students we serve in this region," Kessie stated. "Our work that supports administrators and teachers is crucial to the quality of life for these students."

After more than 24 years as a classroom teacher, extensive administrative experience, and an integral role in the leadership of the ESD organization, Ms. Kessie is well-prepared for her new role leading the agency's Teaching & Learning department.