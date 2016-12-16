Information for two pipe bomb murder cases now worth $10,000

01/11/17 UPDATE:

MOSES LAKE, WA - We told you last month about a $10,000 reward for information on a cold case back in 2008. After the story aired statewide, we wanted to find out if any new and promising tips came in. Reporter Rex Carlin got an update from police.

Bill Walker and Javier Adame...two men with no known connection to each other, besides the fact that they both lived in the Moses Lake area...and both were killed within 24 hours of each other by two almost-identical pipe bombs planted on their properties.

Grant County detectives, as of now, haven't received any credible leads in the case so far.

Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office department told us last month that members of the FBI and ATF determined the bombs were made by the same person.

As of now, Foreman says, the department is still looking for the bomber.

"Detectives did not get any tips that were valuable to the investigation this time around," Foreman told us. "However, we're hoping someone still may be influenced by the possibility of a reward, or their conscience."

That $10,000 reward was raised by the family of Bill Walker, who told Rex Carlin a few weeks ago they just want answers and hopefully the reward will provoke someone to step forward with information about the murder of their husband and father.

The Grant County Sheriff's Department is working with Crime Stoppers, so if you have any information on this cold case you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MOSES LAKE, WA - A Grant county cold case killing sees new light, eight years after the murder occurred thanks to the family of one of the victims.

The family of Moses Lake resident William Walker is working with Crime Stoppers and is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Walker and another Moses Lake man within 24 hours of each other, with two separate home-made bombs.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about the grieving family's quest for justice, almost a decade in the making.

On the morning of August 2nd, 2008, 69-year-old retired electrician Bill Walker found a battery charger by his house.

He carried it into his shop and plugged it in. The charger, which had a pipe bomb hidden inside, exploded. Bill Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was the type of person that would do anything for anybody," said Avery Guenther, Walker's granddaughter, "and did do anything for anybody."

Less than 24 hours later, 53-year-old Javier Adame's girlfriend found a police scanner outside Adame's home.

Adame carried it into the house, plugged it in, and suffered the same fate as Bill Walker.

Investigators determined after careful examination that these two cases so close both in time and proximity to each other were definitely not a coincidence.

"We had explosive experts from the ATF and the FBI examine both the devices that were used to kill Mr. Walker and Mr. Adame," said Kyle Foreman with Grant County Sheriff's Office. "The explosive experts determined that the bombs were made by the same person. They were very sophisticated, they were hidden inside items that would have been attractive to the recipients, and were made so that when they were plugged into the wall, they detonated."

For the past eight years, Walker's wife Dorothy and other relatives have held a fundraiser to be able to post a reward for information in regards to the crimes, and now they are able to, to the tune of $10,000.

Walker's family hopes even after all these years, a monetary incentive could help bring someone forward who previously stayed quiet.

And what does the family want to say to anyone who might be reading this, who might know something?

"We want any information, no matter how small. We need help."

"We just want someone to speak out if they heard something or they know something."

If you have any leads or information related to the murders of Bill Walker or Javier Adame, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, and remember you can always stay anonymous.