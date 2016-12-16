Uber now in Kennewick, with Richland and Pasco to follow

KENNEWICK, WA - After months of deliberation, the city of Kennewick now has access to Uber.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen was at the launch party earlier this evening as the Mayor of Kennewick took the honorary first ride.

Starting at six tonight, when folks opened up the Uber app in Kennewick, they were able to schedule a pick up for the very first time.

And while it will probably come in handy for locals on days like today when many of us would rather leave the driving to a pro, we're told it's the tourism industry that could get the most benefit.

Tourism generates more than $430 million a year in the Tri-Cities, a good chunk of that coming from the wine industry.

And now that folks are able to visit the wineries without needing to worry about having to drive after, Visit Tri-Cities President Kris Watkins anticipates visitors will be able to get even more out of their trips to our area.

"If you do a little sip and sampling, you may want to get that uber driver to take you there," Watkins said, "and it would be the safe way to get you back to your hotel."

While Uber can now drop off anywhere in the region, for now, pick ups are only available in Kennewick. However, Uber service is expected to begin in Richland within the next two weeks, with Pasco following sometime in mid to late January.