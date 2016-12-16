Suspect in custody after officer involved shooting in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, WA - The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Washington state (all times local):



6:50 a.m.



A police officer wounded in a shooting in Washington state is in critical condition following surgery.



Earlier reports said the officer from Mount Vernon was in serious condition, but Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the 61-year-old man has been in critical condition since arriving unconscious at the Seattle hospital.



Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary says the officer was wounded Thursday evening while responding to a call about a shooting.



Police arrested a suspected gunman early Friday following a standoff in the community north of Seattle

------------------------------------------------------

Authorities say a suspect is in custody following the shooting of a police officer in Washington state. The Washington State Patrol says the 61-year-old Mount Vernon officer is serious but stable following surgery for a head wound.



The patrol said early Friday that a "primary suspect" has been taken into custody.



No other details on the developments were immediately available, but they follow a standoff in the town about 60 miles north of Seattle, where a suspect had been barricaded inside a house and firing at officers.



Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary told reporters the officer had been wounded while responding to the call Thursday evening and a suspect began shooting from a house, hitting the officer.



Leary says the victim from the initial call was grazed by a bullet and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were connected, Leary said.