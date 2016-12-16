Tri-Cities Steel Drum Band Association ready to spread Christmas cheer

TRI-CITIES, WA - You're invited to enjoy some of the sounds of Christmas. One local organization is bringing the holiday cheer with their annual Christmas concert.

Every year, we hear those classic Christmas songs, but this group of talented local kids participating in the Tri-Cities Steel Drum Band Association concert are bringing a whole new twist to those tunes.

"The steel drums can be versatile," said Riley McMenanim. "So you can play a lot of fast, upbeat songs, but still play soft, flowy, smooth songs."

From Riley McMenanim, a Freshman at Hanford High School, to Melody Campbell, a Senior, the group is made up from kids all over the Tri-City area...and this year brings the 21st annual Christmas concert, and Bram Brata is one of the four bands that will play.

"Bram Brata is Trinidadian for 'unexpected party'," said Campbell, "so that pretty much describes us really well because we just have a lot of fun every time we perform."

And for the kids, the concert is all about having fun to the beat of the drums.

"I think you can hear that," Campbell said. "You can hear how much fun we're having through the drums, and that's why I think it's cool."

You can have fun too, by heading out to Richland High School auditorium tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5, and a little more at the door. You can buy yours at tcsba.org.