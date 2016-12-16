Walla Walla police captain graduates from FBI Law Enforcement Academy

QUANTICO, VA - Captain Chris Buttice graduated from the FBI National Academy’s 266th session today during a ceremony at Quantico, Virginia. Buttice attended the 11-week academy with law enforcement professionals from across the U.S. and officials from 20 other countries.

He received his certificate from FBI Director James Comey during today’s final session. Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber attended the graduation ceremony in support of Buttice. Bieber graduated from the program during the 200th session in March, 2009.