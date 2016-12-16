Dead body found by hunters in Burbank area

BURBANK, WA - Today, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Walla Walla Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a deceased human body found in a slough area of Burbank in Walla Walla County. The call to Dispatch was made by hunters who had located what they believed to be a human body.

Upon arriving on scene, WWSO deputies found the deceased body of Stacey Lynn Miller; a 43-year-old female Burbank area resident. The name of the deceased is being released as next of kin have been notified.

An initial investigation has revealed that the cold weather was a contributing factor. Further details of this investigation are being withheld to preserve the integrity of the investigation. WWSO Detective Sergeant Mike Good is the lead investigator on this case.