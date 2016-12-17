Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures

KENNEWICK, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Firefighters battled a blaze that started from a propane heater in the garage of the home it scorched.

The burn quickly spread and damaged, not only the garage, but the attached house, and an SUV in the driveway as well. Luckily, no one was injured, but the family that owns the home is now facing the reality of being homeless for the holidays.

Firefighters told us that, unfortunately, fires like this are common in the winter months, and even worse, these single-digit temperatures make firefighting much harder than it already is. Those firefighters are constantly getting wet from the hoses they use to extinguish the flames, and in turn have to rehab on the spot to make sure they don't freeze.

The thermometer read a balmy 14 degrees while the fire burned, and in an effort to help out, Ben Franklin Transit brought a bus to the scene so firefighters could warm up in between shifts.