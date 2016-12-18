Owners lose dogs in mobile home fire in Finley

FINLEY, WA- Saturday night Kennewick, Richland and Franklin County Fire helped Benton County Fire respond to a 60 foot long mobile home after it caught fire.

It happened off Perkins Road, there were no people inside but it was being used as a dog house and dogs were inside. The owners did lose some dogs in the blaze.

The fire started at 9:30 at night firefighters out there til 2 in the morning. Another engine was dispatched to then monitor the mobile home through the night.

The fire spread to surrounding structures which made it even more difficult for the firefighters and caused them to have to rotate through in the temperatures.

Right now, Fire Chief Lonnie Click tells us, they had a wood burning stove to keep it warm for the dogs and believe that's what started the fire.

Click says, if you're going to use supplemental heating like wood stoves and propane heaters, to stay warm, make sure they're clear of combustibles.