Tri-Cities community trying to make a merry Christmas for house-fire victims

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Haley Wadkins, Tyler Wood, and their three-year-old twins won't be home for the holidays. They lost their house, garage, and two cars to a fire on Saturday morning. But, thanks to some unexpected help, they're feeling the true spirit of the season.

Scott Mathews, the owner of Gutter Kings, did the gutters on Haley and Tyler's home, and was driving through the neighborhood when he saw the scene of the fire. Without second thought, he blocked the road with his car, so first responders would be free of traffic, and ran to the family's side.

After seeing the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott took to social media prompt the community to support the family in their time of need. Since then, he's helped to raise nearly $4000 for them, hoping to give kids a Christmas to remember.

"When I walked in this morning and saw the Christmas tree to my right," Scott told KNDU." Knowing that, those two little girls, deserve to have a Christmas."

If you would like to help Haley, Tyler, and their daughters, you can do so by dropping any donations off at the Gutter Kings's business office, located at 1831 W 12th Avenue in Kennewick.