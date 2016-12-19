Police investigating after a home invasion Sunday night

KENNEWICK, WA -

UPDATE: The 73-year-old woman whose house was robbed on Sunday night has told police that she woke up in her living room recliner to a pillow case being put over her head.

She was then duct-taped to the chair, while three people, now identified as 21-year-old Erica A. Rosas, and his two younger brothers, just 14 and 12 years old, stole guns and other belongings from the home.

The woman said that after an hour, she couldn't hear their voices anymore. She eventually was able to free herself from the chair, and went to a neighbor's for help.

Detectives found a parked van on the 200 block of E Columbia Drive early Monday morning. Inside that van, they were able to see items used as a part of the robbery. From there, they were able to connect the robbery to Rosas and his brothers, who are now facing robbery and burglary charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police are working on gathering information on a home invasion that happened Sunday night. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Hawthorne St.

When police arrived they found a 73-year-old woman inside with some type of restraints.

Right now, police are investigating this as a home invasion, which means that the suspect forced their way inside the home. Police believe the suspects intent was to rob the woman. It's unknown if the suspects took anything.

Police don't have anyone in custody but they are following up on leads that they've been getting overnight. Police haven't released any information about the suspects.

The elderly woman is doing okay, considering the circumstances.

If you have any information you are asked to call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing story.