Columbia Generating Station stabilized after weather causes safe shutdown

RICHLAND, WA - Representatives at Energy Northwest tell us the extremely cold weather caused the Columbia Generating Station to shutdown. The safe shutdown happened just before 11:30 Sunday morning.

The equipment that malfunctioned is near the Ashe Substation, which lost the 500 kilovolt line connecting to the plants main output transformers.

We're told, Columbia's operating team successfully made the plant stable.

