Medical Examiner needs public’s help identifying teen found in 1980

VANCOUVER, WA - The Office of the Clark County Medical Examiner is seeking the public’s help in identifying a teenage girl whose remains were found nearly 37 years ago in a wooded area near Fly Creek, in the county’s northeast corner.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently completed this detailed, computer-generated image of the girl’s face, and the Medical Examiner and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are releasing it with the hope someone will recognize her.

The computer image offers a front view of the girl while the clay-like images offer side views of the same rendition.

The girl’s remains were discovered February 24th, 1980. Based on anthropological examination, she was 13-18 years old when she died, which investigators think was in the late 1970s.

Anyone with information that could identify the girl or lead to her killer is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Tip Line at (360) 397-2036 or the Clark County Medical Examiner (360) 397-2595.