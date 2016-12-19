Level III Sex Offender released in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Brandon Robert Hankel was released from Benton County Jail on 12/17/2016 and has not registered as required. He has a Failure to Register charge pending in Benton County District Court. Hankel's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Hankel is 33 years old (DOB: 02/01/83), white, 5'09", 135 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

His convictions include: Attempted Rape in the Third Degree (09/26/13), Indecent Exposure (09/26/13), Indecent Exposure & Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (10/12/15), and Assault 4 with Sexual Motivation (04/30/14), all of which occurred in Benton County.

Hankel is not wanted by law enforcement at this time; however, he does have a Failure to Register charge pending. He has three business days to complete his registration.