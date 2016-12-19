Pasco police combing surveillance video after an armed robbery at gas station

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened just before 11 this morning.

It all went down in the parking lot of the USA gas station at the corner of 20th Avenue and Court Street.

The victim, who works at the gas station, told us she walked to her car and turned around to a man demanding her purse.

She told us that when she looked at the two men, one of them pointed a gun at her. In shock, she handed over her purse, and when the men drove off, she called 911.

Officers investigating tell us other people nearby didn't even realize what was happening.

"It is a very rare occasion, it does happen," said Sgt. Brad Gregory with Pasco Police Department. "It's kinda bold they would just come right up to somebody. The guy didn't get out of the car, he held the gun while sitting in the car so it is a rare thing that you would see."

When we spoke with the victim, she was clearly upset, but physically okay.

At this hour, police are combing over surveillance video in the area to try and find the suspects.

So far the descriptions we have are: two adult men, believed to be in their 30's, one Hispanic, one black. The car is believed to be a white or tan Cadillac.

Anyone with information should call Pasco police.