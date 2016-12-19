'Project Fill-the-Bus' brings 3 school buses full of donated food to Second Harvest

PASCO, WA - For the fourth year in a row, Pasco School District and Second Harvest have teamed up for 'Project Fill-the-Bus', a food drive organized by PSD bus drivers.

The idea is to fill school buses with food donations.

Reporter Rex Carlin went out today to lean more about this unique idea for a food drive that helps students and their families during the most challenging time of year.

As people on the front lines interacting with kids everyday, school bus drivers see hunger and its effects firsthand. So four years ago, Pasco School District's transportation department decided to do something about it.

Three school buses full of food collected at each Pasco school over the past six weeks rolled into the parking lot at Second Harvest today to drop off all of the food that had been collected.

PSD bus drivers say this food drive is especially important for low-income students, because the school's snow days mean some students don't get meals they usually rely on at school.

"When school's out early and stuff, you know, they don't get to eat," said Tamara Pearson, a PSD bus driver. "It's our way of trying to do our best to help out."

The final count for just how much food was collected isn't in yet, but the goal this year was 8,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest, with all of it to be stocked at local food banks right here in Benton and Franklin counties.

Over the past three years, Project Fill-the-Bus has collected more than 24,000 pounds of food donations across all the schools in Pasco School District combined.