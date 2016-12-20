Toppenish Police investigating after finding someone shot in the - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Toppenish Police investigating after finding someone shot in the back of a car

Toppenish Police investigating after finding someone shot in the back of a car

Posted: Updated:

TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish Police say they found someone shot in the back of a car on North Date street. They're investigating the shooting and believe it happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend

    Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-06-18 05:04:43 GMT
    Hermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family membHermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family memb
    Hermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family membHermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family memb
    TOPPENISH- Two people have been hit by trains over the weekend.  At 10:48 Sunday morning, Topenish Police received a call of a train vs. pedestrian in between Buena Way and South Toppenish Ave. Traffic has been blocked off and diverted on Buena Way at South Elm St. as well as Buena Way at Asotin Ave. TPD said the woman is in her 40s and was transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition. Since she was enrolled, Tribal PD will be handling the investigation. Saturday:...More >>
    TOPPENISH- Two people have been hit by trains over the weekend.  At 10:48 Sunday morning, Topenish Police received a call of a train vs. pedestrian in between Buena Way and South Toppenish Ave. Traffic has been blocked off and diverted on Buena Way at South Elm St. as well as Buena Way at Asotin Ave. TPD said the woman is in her 40s and was transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition. Since she was enrolled, Tribal PD will be handling the investigation. Saturday:...More >>

  • Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and Capoeira

    Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and Capoeira

    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:52:03 GMT
    A Pasco couple is helping people find their center- through fitness. Kate and Deshawn Robins started a school of Capoeira and Ballet in January called "Find Your Center." If you aren't familiar with Capoeira, it's otherwise known as a form of martial arts. Kate and Deshawn decided to combine both in one studio. Their motivation in doing so- "Both of these art forms are complicated and they both have a lot of history. We both had experiences tha...More >>
    A Pasco couple is helping people find their center- through fitness. Kate and Deshawn Robins started a school of Capoeira and Ballet in January called "Find Your Center." If you aren't familiar with Capoeira, it's otherwise known as a form of martial arts. Kate and Deshawn decided to combine both in one studio. Their motivation in doing so- "Both of these art forms are complicated and they both have a lot of history. We both had experiences tha...More >>

  • Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish

    Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:25:24 GMT
    At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody.
    At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody.
    TOPPENISH, Wash.- A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy.    BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington.    Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks.    He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time. The b...More >>
    TOPPENISH, Wash.- A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy.    BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington.    Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks.    He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time. The b...More >>
    •   