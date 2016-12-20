Man uses nurse as shield, threatens clinic workers

KENNEWICK, WA - On December 20th at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a threat of violence at Total Care Clinic. The report was that a male, identified as 29-year-old Luke Romine, had come into the clinic and was threatening to cause harm to others.

When officers arrived, Romine ran to the back room of the clinic where a nurse was located. He initially used her as a shield from the officers. The officers were able to get the nurse to safety and then Romine punched one the officers in the face. The officers struggled to gain control of Romine and it ended up taking six officers to get him restrained with handcuffs.

"He then took a nurse, forced her back into one of the back rooms," said Sgt. Ken Lattin with Kennewick Police Department. "When the officers got here he was not cooperative, he actively fought the officers. They were able to take him into custody without any further incident and took him to the hospital to get some treatment."

No staff members at the clinic were injured.

It appears that Romine may have had a mental health crisis.

"It took six officers to get him restrained and get handcuffs on him," Sgt. Lattin said. "He was incredibly strong, which is not unusual for someone having a mental health crisis. They just don't feel any pain. So that pain compliance technique we normally use doesn't work. It just takes sheer muscle to get him restrained, get him in handcuffs."

Romine was cleared at Trios ER and booked into the Benton County Jail for Assault in the 3rd degree.