Three young adults arrested in eastern WA for kidnapping, assault and robbery case out of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Three people involved in an assault and kidnapping case out of Kennewick have been arrested in Clarkston, Washington. A Kennewick Police report from December 3rd says the three picked up a 17-year-old boy at the Red Lion hotel on Columbia Center Boulevard and beat him. Everyone involved knew each other.

The teen gave a recorded statement saying he had stolen money and an iPad from a former roommate in Clarkston and then went to Kennewick. The three suspects allegedly contacted the teen, convinced him to get in their car and severely beat him with objects. The teen said he was driven to a field where the suspects threatened to kill him but eventually drove him back to the Red Lion. Court documents out of Asotin County say the suspects allegedly beat the teen with a wrench and their hands and that one head wound eventually required staples. The suspects reportedly tried to heat up the wrench with a lighter to cauterize the head wound.

Kennewick Police, with help from Clarkston Police, arrested 21-year-old Gloria Maryjane Garcia, 24-year-old Orlando Anastacio Garcia-Ruiz and 23-year-old Zachary Walker Terry this week on charges of kidnapping, assault, and robbery in connection to the case. The three suspects live in Clarkston, Washington. Officers booked them into the Asotin County Jail.

Kennewick Police say the three have also been charged in Benton County and will be moved to the Benton County Jail.



A fourth suspect is named in the Asotin County court documents but we have no information on his arrest.