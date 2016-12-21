Tri-Cities Airport opens new security checkpoint

PASCO, WA - Passenger screening just moved to its permanent location at the Tri-Cities Airport. TSA moved into the new passenger screening checkpoint on Monday evening.

Passengers will find that the new queuing area is larger and more comfortable leading up to security screening, with more room at the end to get organized before heading to their gate. The new screening area also provides room to expand to two additional lanes.

On January 27th, 2017, the Port of Pasco will host community tours of the new Tri-Cities Airport from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. for anyone wanting to see the new airport without purchasing an airline ticket. Call the Port of Pasco at 547-3378 to reserve your spot.