Ellensburg Rodeo wins PRCA national award

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Ellensburg Rodeo was presented the PRCA’s “Xtreme Bulls Event of the Year” coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo held in Las Vegas.

The PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls tour championship finale was held again this year at the Historic Ellensburg Rodeo to a sold-out crowd that featured 4O of the world’s top bull riders.

When asked about the award, The President of the Ellensburg Rodeo Association, Jeff Faltus commented, “The Ellensburg Rodeo Association and all of our volunteers are very honored to receive the first Xtreme Bulls of the Year Award. We’ve worked very hard with our stock contractors and bull riders to create one of the best shows in rodeo.”

Rick Cole, Director of the Xtreme Bulls in Ellensburg remembers, “This event actually started right here in Ellensburg back in 2002. Today, it has become a PRCA event that is a true extreme sport that only has the best bulls, bull riders and bull fighters leading top competitors to the NFR in Las Vegas.”