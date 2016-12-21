White Pass offers free season passes to 3rd graders

WHITE PASS, WA - White Pass is welcoming the first day of winter with a holiday gift announcement. Starting today, White Pass will offer all Washington State 3rd Grade Students a free season pass. Since 2004, White Pass employees have participated in FitKids USA, a school and family based health and fitness initiative. After more than a decade of serving youth in over 100 classrooms, General Manager Kevin McCarthy made the decision to invite kids and their families to White Pass through the 3rd Grade Season Pass Program. McCarthy noted, "As a company, we are dedicated to supporting youth and while it's been successful to visit students in the classroom and at major events, we believe it's time to open up the lifetime sports of skiing and snowboarding to kids and their families".

3rd Graders must first participate in a complimentary Skier / Snowboarder Safety Class to be eligible to receive their pass. Classes are scheduled by appointment online at skiwhitepass.com

Notes for parents: If your 3rd Grader has siblings, White Pass offers many affordable ski and snowboard opportunities. For instance, our Carpet is free to all riders each day while the platter lift is just $10. For full lift ticket rates and rental information, see skiwhitepass.com.

Complete 3rd Grade Free Season Pass details available HERE.