U.S. Cellular became Santa's helper in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - U.S. Cellular worked with the Kiona-Benton School District to surprise kindergarteners at Kiona-Benton City Primary School with holiday presents this Wednesday, December 21st at 8:30 a.m.

“At U.S. Cellular, we want every child in our community to share in the joy of the holiday season,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales in the Northwest region. “Seeing the children’s faces light up when our associates walk into the classroom with toys is pure magic.”

This winter, area residents can also make a big impact for students and their families by donating coats, gloves and other winter clothing to any school within the Kiona-Benton School District. There is immediate need within the community.