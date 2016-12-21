Yakima package thief identified

YAKIMA, WA - The package thief being sought by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Yakima Police Department has been identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth Long of Yakima.

Elizabeth Long also has an already existing felony warrant for her arrest. Anyone with information regarding the location of Elizabeth Long is asked to call law enforcement.

Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.