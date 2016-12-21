NES fans wait overnight for their limited edition Christmas gifts

KENNEWICK, WA - Christmas is just around the corner, and some of you are still shopping for gifts.

Reporter Crystal Garcia met up with people who are really going the extra mile to get their hands on one of this season's hottest gifts by waiting overnight in freezing temperatures just outside of Best Buy.

"We're here for the Nintendo Classic system because they were all sold out," said Steve Walker, who traveled from Pendleton, "they released them for one day."

But Steve and his friends weren't the only ones who braved extreme weather to get one of the limited edition consoles.

Yahir Lamas spent the night outside the store with his big brother and cousin, and they all traveled from Prosser.

"We got here yesterday at seven, we waited til seven this morning for the tickets," Yahir said.

Yahir, his family, and Steve were a couple of the 50 lucky people who got that ticket, confirming one of those consoles are theirs, and Yahir's brother is extra excited about getting this console for his brother for Christmas.

"When I was younger I had the Nintendo, the original one...[this is] what I kinda felt when I was younger," Jesus Lamas Jr. said.

After waiting for hours, when Best Buy finally opened its doors, their Christmas shopping endeavor was complete...and then it was back to bed for some.

And into warmer areas too, but at least they got their Classic system. For a lot of people we talked to, getting the NES really is all about nostalgia, and you gotta do what you gotta do for those great Christmas gifts.