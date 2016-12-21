Police apprehend man believed to have robbed Zillah gas station

12/23/16 UPDATE:

MOXEE, WA - On Friday, December 23rd, at around 3:30 p.m., Zillah police officers took a 27-year-old male into custody. The male has been identified as the suspect in the robbery that occurred on December 21st at the Mug Shotz Espresso Cafe in Moxee. It is believed that he is the same suspect that robbed a store in Zillah the day before the Moxee robbery.

The suspect is being booked at the Yakima County jail on recommended charges of robbery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ZILLAH, WA - Zillah police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station yesterday afternoon.

Police say the man did not show a weapon of any kind but took money from the Ameristar Texaco on First Avenue.

It happened just after 4:30 yesterday afternoon. The man is described as white, in his mid 20's, 6'2", and 260 pounds. He had a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was last seen wearing a #24 Seahawks jersey and he left in a dark green mid 1990's four-door car.

If you have any information, call Zillah police at 509-829-6100.