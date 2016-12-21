Man attacks apartment complex with metal baseball bat

YAKIMA, WA - Early this morning, police found themselves in a standoff in Yakima involving a man with a metal bat.

It all happened at an apartment complex on the 800 block of North 1st Street around two this morning.

In court documents, police say that Albert Valdez tried to break into four different units at an apartment complex where he lived. He used a baseball bat, shattering windows and breaking door knobs.

Police say they tried to calm the man down, but Valdez hit the ground with the bat and yelled at them before he went into his apartment and locked himself in.

Today Valdez made his first court appearance.

"I suspect it had to do with alcohol or drugs because not rational person would behave that kind of way," said Judge Richard Bartheld.

The standoff between officers and Valdez took an hour before they were able to enter the unit, and they had to Taser him in order to detain him.

In court, Valdez was released on the conditions that he does not have any contact with the complex or its tenants. He is also not allowed to have any weapons of any kind, including baseball bats.

Valdez will be back in court in January to face charges.