Elderly woman attacked in her home, suspect at large

RICHLAND, WA - It's the second time this week: a woman in her 70's is beaten in her own home and left struggling to call 911.

A 74-year-old Richland woman let her grandson's friend into her home this afternoon, not knowing that later she would be taken to the hospital for injures after the man tried to strangle her.

The man police are looking for is 26-year-old Jared Pruitt. He's 6'1" and about 175 pounds.

It all happened around noon today at the 200 block of Adams Street in Richland.

Right now, police don't know the motive, but say the woman has injuries to her neck and arm from trying to get out of his grip. She did manage to fight him off of her and he ran away from her home.