From one family to others in need: Secret Santa family asking for toy donations

KENNEWICK, WA - Last year, Cassandra DeWebber and her husband bought Christmas presents for about 17 families, totaling about 50 kids.

"So far we have seven confirmed, we have three on a wait list," said DeWebber, "this year we had to scale back compared to last year."

Each year they play Secret Santa and make Christmas possible for a family who otherwise wouldn't have one; like Shari Jochim and her 1-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

"With us not having a home, we were getting a home, we were kind of getting hopeless and really sad over everything," Jochim said.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard talked to the mother on the phone today, and she told her that they had lost their house in November. Jochim and her husband are veterans and served four years each, and they are extremely thankful for this very special Secret Santa.

"Oh my goodness, it means a lot to me," said Jochim, "I can't even really put it into words, at first we didn't think we were going to have a Christmas."

And you'd be surprised just how many families are in that boat this holiday season; however, with just a few days left, you can still help the Secret Santa mission.

To help out, just go to the UPS store off Road 68 and drop off your toy donation in the box by the door, and you can help DeWebber turn her SUV into a Santa sleigh.

It's really special what they're doing: each child who gets gifts from Santa gets anywhere from three to five gifts. Right now they're only able to give about three each, but are hoping that with a little help from the community, each family in need will get the Christmas they dream of.