64 y.o. Yakima man who was stabbed by brother dies from stab wound complications

01/04/17 UPDATE: YAKIMA, WA - On 01-04-2017 the victim died unexpectedly at his home. An autopsy has been conducted and the death has been ruled a homicide since the cause of death was medically determined to have resulted from complications associated with the stabbing.

The deceased is identified as 64-year-old Leonard Smith. Next of kin have been notified. The 51-year-old male suspect, Leonard's brother Richard Smith, remains incarcerated at the Yakima County jail pending a likely murder charge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address in the 2400 block of S 66th Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Near the same time Officers from Yakima Police Department went to Yakima Memorial Hospital for stabbing victim.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Yakima PD Officers were informed that this was a victim of the Domestic Violence call at the residence that deputies were currently responding to. The victim was a 64-year-old Yakima man, who lived at that residence. His 51-year-old brother also lived there and is the suspect in the stabbing.

The victim had suffered numerous stab wounds to the upper torso that were life-threatening. He was assessed and stabilized at the hospital and then transported to Harborview Hospital in Seattle for further treatment.

Deputies made contact with the victim and suspects’ mother at the residence where the assault occurred and she stated that the suspect was in the bathroom.

He had barricaded himself in the bathroom and refused to come out. The suspect was taken into custody after about a 2 hour standoff with law enforcement.

He was transported to the hospital where he was cleared for self-inflicted injuries. He was then booked into the Yakima County Jail for Assault in the First Degree, Domestic Violence, and Resisting Lawful Arrest.

As of 12-22-2016 at 0140 the 64-year-old victim was at Harborview Hospital and was in stable condition.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detectives will be conducting follow-up investigations related to this incident.