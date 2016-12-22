CRIME STOPPERS: Skyler Alan Duncan

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Skyler Alan Duncan.

Duncan's last known residence city is Kennewick. He is 20 years old (DOB: 07/10/1996), white, 5'10", 130 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Duncan has a tattoo of 'Hope' on his right wrist and a tribal design on his right arm.

Duncan has been charged with Escape from Community Custody.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.