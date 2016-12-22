Non-profit that feeds elderly and pets is asking for donations

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - People For People, a non-profit organization in Yakima County that delivers food to the elderly and their pets through their Meals on Wheels program, is in need of some help.

The program is able to provide pets of seniors with food through a grant they receive, but towards the end of the year that money becomes exhausted. In addition, colder weather and icy conditions prevent many seniors from leaving their homes.

Dave Burke is a driver for Meals on Wheels, and he delivers food to about 40 seniors and their pets. Burke witnesses firsthand how helpful this program is.

"It is terribly helpful, especially in this type of weather," said Burke. "A lot of people as they age, it's hard just to get around, maybe you can't drive anymore."

The non-profit is asking people to help with the donations so they can continue to provide their services to people like Pedro Hernandez and his 13 cats.

"They are feeding us and they are feeding my babies," said Hernandez. "I have been single for 45 years and they are feeding my babies and they are feeding me, there is nothing else they could do for me."

Anyone who would like to help the non-profit can do so by dropping off food at one of the Bleyhl country stores in Sunnyside, Grandview, and Pasco, or at the Meals on Wheels locations in Union Gap.