Good Shepherd Health Care System 12 days of giving campaign a huge success

HERMISTON, OR - Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) would like to thank their employees and community members alike for participating in the GSHCS 12 Days of Giving campaign, #GSGivesBack. Approximately 1,725 items were collected which include:

  • 26 Packages of Diapers
  • 427 Non-Perishable Food Items
  • 35 Misc, Items
  • 125 Gloves/mittens
  • 194 Books
  • 24 Household Items
  • 187 Personal Care Products
  • 42 Pet Food
  • 220 Pairs of Socks
  • 5 Shoes
  • 12 Gift Cards
  • 4 Bikes
  • 105 Hats
  • 65 Toys
  • 37 Blankets
  • 52 Scarves
  • 129 Clothing Items
  • 18 Coats
  • 6 Durable Medical Equipment
  • $155 Cash
  • 8 Baby Supplies

The charities being supported with these contributions include:

  • Agape House
  • Domestic Violence Services
  • Clearview Mediation Medical Loan Closet
  • Eastern Oregon Humane Society
  • Umatilla/Morrow WIC
  • Desert Rose Ministries
  • iCan Bike
  • Hermiston Warming Station
  • Friends of Hermiston/Umatilla/Stanfield Libraries
  • Christmas Express
  • Stanfield Food Basket

Pictured with the contributed items are (Left to Right) Devin Goldman, Customer Experience and Quality Coordinator, and Catie Brenaman, Community Health Educator, coordinators of the GSHCS 12 Days of Giving campaign, #GSGivesBack.

