Good Shepherd Health Care System 12 days of giving campaign a huge success

HERMISTON, OR - Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) would like to thank their employees and community members alike for participating in the GSHCS 12 Days of Giving campaign, #GSGivesBack. Approximately 1,725 items were collected which include:

26 Packages of Diapers

427 Non-Perishable Food Items

35 Misc, Items

125 Gloves/mittens

194 Books

24 Household Items

187 Personal Care Products

42 Pet Food

220 Pairs of Socks

5 Shoes

12 Gift Cards

4 Bikes

105 Hats

65 Toys

37 Blankets

52 Scarves

129 Clothing Items

18 Coats

6 Durable Medical Equipment

$155 Cash

8 Baby Supplies

The charities being supported with these contributions include:

Agape House

Domestic Violence Services

Clearview Mediation Medical Loan Closet

Eastern Oregon Humane Society

Umatilla/Morrow WIC

Desert Rose Ministries

iCan Bike

Hermiston Warming Station

Friends of Hermiston/Umatilla/Stanfield Libraries

Christmas Express

Stanfield Food Basket

Pictured with the contributed items are (Left to Right) Devin Goldman, Customer Experience and Quality Coordinator, and Catie Brenaman, Community Health Educator, coordinators of the GSHCS 12 Days of Giving campaign, #GSGivesBack.