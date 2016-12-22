Truck driver run over by semi in parking lot, dies at hospital

SELAH, WA - On December 22nd at around 9:50 a.m., 58-year-old truck driver Randy Skaluba from Michigan was at the Zirkle Fruit warehouse to pick up a load of fruit. He was walking across the parking lot from one of the buildings when he walked in front of a moving semi truck that was pulling into the lot to back into a parking stall.

The truck, driven by 47-year-old Todd Steltz from South Dakota did not see the victim. The right side wheels of the semi, front and rear duals, went over Skaluba, and he sustained severe trauma injuries to his left leg and injuries to his right leg also.

Skaluba was transported to Yakima Regional Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he was being treated and talking with the hospital staff when he lost a heart rhythm.

The hospital attempted to revive Skaluba for close to two hours before pronouncing him deceased.

Relatives of the victim have been notified.

There is no indications of drug or alcohol usage by the driver of the semi.