LEAP Alert for Lisa Marie Hoover CANCELED

UPDATE: The LEAP Alert for Lisa Marie Hoover has been canceled.

PREVIOUS:

PUYALLUP, WA - A LEAP alert has been issued for 57-year-old Lisa Marie Hoover.

Hoover is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, believed to be 5'4" and 160 lbs. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia in 2010, has not driven in quite a while and knows she is not supposed to drive. She was last seen at 9115 115th St. E Puyallup, WA by her husband at 1:30 p.m., noticed missing from the residence at around 2:00 p.m., vehicle was also missing. Husband observed lights along driveway and a mailbox were knocked over.

Hoover does not have a cell phone or purse, has no money or credit cards; only identification on her is a medical identification bracelet worn on her left wrist.

Hoover may be traveling in a 1986 grey GMC Jimmy vehicle with license plate: WA #62758CV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact 253-798-2325 immediately.