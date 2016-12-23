False 911 call being investigated

False 911 call being investigatedPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road
Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
Live fire training in Yakima
Live fire training in Yakima
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.More >>
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.More >>
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.More >>
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.More >>
Yakima County Fire Marshal reminds citizens of ban on fireworks
Yakima County Fire Marshal reminds citizens of ban on fireworks
As the 4th of July celebration approaches, the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents of the local fireworks laws.More >>
As the 4th of July celebration approaches, the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents of the local fireworks laws.More >>
Yakima trolleys return to Selah
Yakima trolleys return to Selah
Yakima’s famous historic trolleys are returning to Selah on the long Fourth of July weekend.More >>
Yakima’s famous historic trolleys are returning to Selah on the long Fourth of July weekend.More >>
Deputies say 20-year-old Union Gap woman still missing after a week
Deputies say 20-year-old Union Gap woman still missing after a week
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for a missing 20-year-old Union Gap woman.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for a missing 20-year-old Union Gap woman.More >>
Three arrested in connection to armed robbery
Three arrested in connection to armed robbery
Three teens are being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility in connection to an armed robbery in Yakima.More >>
Three teens are being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility in connection to an armed robbery in Yakima.More >>
Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road
Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road
Dozens of firefighters are battling a large brush fire north of Selah in Wenas that has destroyed hundreds of acres.More >>
Dozens of firefighters are battling a large brush fire north of Selah in Wenas that has destroyed hundreds of acres.More >>
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
Four different planes are participating in the Wings of Freedom nationwide tour.More >>
Four different planes are participating in the Wings of Freedom nationwide tour.More >>
Utility work to restrict traffic on South 1st Street
Utility work to restrict traffic on South 1st Street
Utility work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Chestnut Avenue and Walnut Street on Tuesday, June 27th through Friday, June 30th, 2017.More >>
Utility work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Chestnut Avenue and Walnut Street on Tuesday, June 27th through Friday, June 30th, 2017.More >>
Yakima Police use less lethal rounds to get barricade suspect out of townhouse
Yakima Police use less lethal rounds to get barricade suspect out of townhouse
A man is in police custody after locking himself inside a townhouse and refusing to come out.More >>
A man is in police custody after locking himself inside a townhouse and refusing to come out.More >>