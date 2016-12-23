False 911 call being investigated

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier today, a call was made to 911 alleging that someone was armed and people had been shot at a home in Yakima off of 11th Avenue.

A large number of police officers were called to the scene, armed with rifles and shields.

After investigating the area, authorities discovered that no one was armed and no one had been shot, and it was concluded that the call made to 911 was false.

Law enforcement is currently tracking down the origin of the call.