Family receives new home for Christmas

YAKIMA, WA - A family in Yakima will be spending their first Christmas in their new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Maria Rodriguez can't help but smile, and that's because for the first time ever, her and her two daughters will get to spend Christmas in their very own home.

"More than anything it's a dream," said Rodriguez. "I've longed to have my own home for my daughters."

And it's all thanks to Habitat for Humanity, who started building the Rodriguez's house back in April.

We were there when crews hammered nails and cut boards that would create a place for the Rodriguez family to call home, and a place to invest in rather than rent.

"We had to pay rent," said Rodriguez, "the payment was high, and here, the payment is less."

But Rodriguez wasn't just handed the house. It took her five years and persistence, including applications, interviews, and 500 hours of volunteer work for the organization.

She encourages those who are waiting for a home to stay optimistic and be patient.

"First and foremost you need to have faith, stay strong, and say 'yes you can'," she said. "All you need is patience."

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Rodriguez and her daughters will not only have a place they can celebrate the holiday season, but also a place they can grow closer as a family.

"To everyone at Habitat for Humanity...thank you a thousand times," said Rodriguez.