Garage fire spreads to car and camping trailer

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 4:06 AM in the 400 block of S. 7th. Street.

Four Engine companies, a Rescue, and a Shift Commander responded and upon arrival found a garage at the rear of the property fully involved with fire and beginning to collapse. The fire had spread to one vehicle and a small camp trailer and was threatening a storage shed. Crews were hampered by power lines that had collapsed on and around the structure. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent any further damage.

After Pacific Power arrived on scene and disconnected the electricity, crew were able to complete the extinguish the fire. There were no injuries, but two houses are temporarily without electricity. The investigation into cause of the fire is ongoing. The Yakima Fire Department Reserves responded and provided support to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. They say there is about $10,000 in damages.