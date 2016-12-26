UPDATE: Oregon State trooper injured in fatal shooting Christmas night now talking

UPDATE: PORTLAND, OR - The family of wounded Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg says he was able to speak with them for the first time since he was shot Christmas night.



His brother Jeff Cederberg wrote late Wednesday on an online donation page that Nic was emotional and thanked doctors and nurses for saving his life. He wrote that his brother's condition is improving by the hour, and "most of the major repair work has been addressed."



The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Cederberg was shot several times by homicide suspect James Tylka following a car chase. Tylka was then killed by police.



Officers pursued Tylka after finding his estranged wife dead outside his suburban Portland home.



____________________

Previous:

Oregon State Police have identified the trooper who was critically wounded in shooting Christmas night.

32-year-old Nic Cederberg underwent surgery at a Portland hospital Monday. He remains in critical condition, surrounded by friends and family.

Cederberg was shot multiple times by a homicide suspect after police found a deceased woman at a home in King City. The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire.

Cederberg has been with state police for seven years and is a U.S. Army veteran.



_______________

Previous:

Authorities say an Oregon State Police trooper suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a homicide suspect late Christmas night. Sgt. David Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was fatally shot in the incident.



According to Thompson, police in suburban Portland found a woman deceased after responding to a call of shots fired. Tylka was later seen driving and a chase ensued. It ended with an exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of Portland.



The wounded trooper was taken to a Portland hospital. His name has not been released, but police say he has been with the department for seven years.



Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

