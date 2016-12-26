Man being sent for sixth competency evaluation after arrest

KENNEWICK, WA - A man accused of kidnapping and assault has been ordered to return to a state hospital for his sixth evaluation by psychologists since his arrest. A Benton County Judge signed an order that will send 35-year-old David Castaneda to Eastern State Hospital for an evaluation of his competency.



Castaneda is charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault and illegal gun possession for attacking two men at their Kennewick home in an attempt to steal guns.



Castaneda's ongoing mental health has forced not just multiple stays at a state hospital, but also a mistrial.



An Eastern State Hospital psychologist who evaluated Castaneda four times between April and December, says Castaneda suffers from adjustment disorder.



His next court appearance is Jan. 26.