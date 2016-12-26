Drive by shooting damages homes and cars - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Drive by shooting damages homes and cars

Drive by shooting damages homes and cars

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating after a drive by shooting from early Sunday morning. It happened at the 700 block of East 5th Ave. a little after 2 a.m. 

There were reports of multiple gunshots in the area. Many homes and cars were shot at and damaged.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures