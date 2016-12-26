WA State Penitentiary in Walla Walla on lockdown after fights

WALLA WALLA, WA- Two large fights led to a lockdown at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.

Prison spokeswoman Shari Hall says the fights happened about an hour apart on Christmas morning. Both were in the outside recreation yard at the prison's West Complex.

Hall says one inmate suffered a significant injury that required hospitalization; others sustained no more than bumps and bruises. No correctional officers were injured.

The prisoners were from of the four close-custody units in the West Complex. That unit was on lockdown Monday with visiting canceled.

The rest of the prison was operating as usual.

