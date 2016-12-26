Pendleton city attorney's home heavily damaged in fire

PENDLETON, OR - A Christmas blaze heavily damaged the home of Pendleton's city attorney.

The fire started shortly after 6 p.m. and quickly engulfed the third story. City Attorney Nancy Kerns and her husband Carter escaped along with an unknown number of guests.

Pendleton fire chief Mike Ciraulo said firefighters tried to attack the blaze from the inside but were forced to retreat. Emergency personnel sprayed the third floor from a ladder and outside lines, quelling the blaze enough for fire crews to re-enter.

The chief said the third floor was a total loss and the second floor sustained heavy water damage and light fire damage.

The city attorney watched the firefighters while draped in a blanket on a freezing night. She said: "Everyone's safe and everyone's OK."

