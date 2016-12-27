Missing 62-year-old woman found by good samaritan

UPDATE: Sgt. Jackson with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that 62-year-old Mary Allbee is now home resting with her daughter all thanks to the help of a good samaritan.

Sgt. Jackson tells us that a man saw Allbee, yesterday at a Tesoro Gas Station, just a few miles away from her home.

Police say the man described her as looking cold and when he approached her she said she wasn't from the area and had no where to go, so he took her in. He fed her and cared for her until he found out that she was a local missing woman and called KPD this morning.

Police picked her up and she is now safe at home.

------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a 62 year old woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Police say the daughter of Mary Allbee reported her mother missing at 3 p.m. and says she suffers from several medical conditions that could cause her to get easily lost or forget.

Allbee walked away from her home and has not been seen since.

Allbee was last seen wearing a red jacket, plaid shirt, black pants, pink shoes and was with her dog, a Chihuahua. She is 5'11", 155 lbs. and has dark hair.

Anyone who has seen her walking or on a bus is encouraged to call police right away at 628-0333.